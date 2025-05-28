Left Menu

Amusement Park Ride Turns into Nightmare for 36 Stranded Passengers

An amusement park ride malfunctioned, leaving 36 people, including children, stranded mid-air. A rescue team utilized sky lifts to safely bring them down after a tense one-and-a-half-hour operation. No injuries were reported, though passengers experienced significant distress and panic during the ordeal.

Amusement Park Ride Turns into Nightmare for 36 Stranded Passengers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
A seemingly enjoyable evening at a local amusement park took a frightening turn when a ride malfunction stranded 36 people, including children, mid-air. The incident, attributed to a technical glitch, unfolded on Tuesday night, prompting immediate rescue efforts.

Fire and rescue teams, led by District Fire Officer Loganathan, worked diligently for an hour and a half to ensure the safe descent of all passengers using two sky lifts. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and all individuals were found to be in stable health.

The malfunction caused considerable chaos and anxiety among those trapped, with one passenger resorting to social media for help. Authorities suspect a mechanical error led to the ride's abrupt halt, and investigations are underway to prevent future occurrences.

