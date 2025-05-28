Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Names Grandson Iraj After Auspicious Day

RJD leader Lalu Prasad announced the name of his grandson, Iraj, following the birth of his son Tejashwi Yadav's second child. The baby boy, born on an auspicious day, was named by Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. The family received blessings from supporters and political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:59 IST
Lalu Prasad Names Grandson Iraj After Auspicious Day
Iraj
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has announced the name given to his newly born grandson as 'Iraj'. This revelation came a day after Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition Leader in Bihar Assembly, welcomed his second child into the world.

The baby boy was delivered at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, where Yadav's wife, Rajshree, had been preparing for the birth in recent days. The name Iraj was chosen by Prasad along with his wife Rabri Devi, honoring the auspicious day of the child's birth, which coincided with Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji's Tuesday.

Celebrations have been shared by well-wishers, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visiting the family at the hospital. Both mother and son are reported to be in good health, as the family cherish the blessings that poured in from various quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

