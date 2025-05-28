Tom Cruise Thanks Fans as 'Mission: Impossible' Sets Box Office Record

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise expressed deep appreciation to everyone involved in the success of his new film, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', after it broke the Memorial Day weekend box office record.

Released first in India on May 17 and then in the United States on May 23, the film's combined success with Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' shattered the previous box office achievements for the holiday. Cruise took to social media to thank the audience and collaborators for their continued support.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this release marks the eighth installment of the iconic 'Mission: Impossible' series, continuing to feature Cruise in the iconic lead role of Ethan Hunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)