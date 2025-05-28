Scorsese and DiCaprio Unite for 'Carthage Must Be Destroyed'

In an exciting collaboration, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio are set to executive produce 'Carthage Must Be Destroyed'. The action thriller, directed by Ted Griffin of Ocean's Eleven fame, will depict a stranger disrupting a criminal underworld in a beleaguered rust-belt city.

Verdi Productions and Ketchup Entertainment are backing the project financially, with an ambitious production schedule starting in October in Rhode Island. The production team boasts industry heavyweights including Chad A. Verdi, Gareth West, and Christopher Donnelly, aiming to bring Griffin's captivating screenplay to life.

This new project further solidifies Scorsese and DiCaprio's dynamic partnership, renowned for iconic films like 'Gangs of New York' and 'The Aviator'. Chad A. Verdi describes the film as 'a dynamic project' anticipated to elevate the cinematic experience with a stellar team behind it, according to Deadline.