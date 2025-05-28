Left Menu

Stay Cool: Dettol Unveils MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador for Icy Cool Campaign

Dettol has announced Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador for the Dettol Soaps, Bodywash & Handwash range. The partnership focuses on promoting the Dettol Icy Cool range, highlighting its cooling properties and germ protection, aligning Dhoni's calm persona with the brand's promise of protection and performance.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Dettol has introduced cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the new face of its Dettol Soaps, Bodywash & Handwash range, specifically promoting the Dettol Icy Cool line.

Known for his unparalleled calmness under pressure, Dhoni's persona aligns perfectly with Dettol's promise of both protection and performance. The Icy Cool formula boasts 3x intense cooling alongside 99.9% protection against skin infection germs, making it a summer essential in India's harsh climate.

The campaign's TV Commercial, crafted by McCann World Group, showcases a young cricketer finding inspiration in Dhoni's cool demeanor, emphasizing how Dettol Icy Cool can keep both body and mind refreshed, even in challenging situations.

