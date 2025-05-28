Private Sector's Role in Eradicating Hunger: A Call to Action

The G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, has called on the private sector to play a pivotal role in eradicating hunger in India, underscoring that government efforts alone are insufficient.

Addressing the launch of Malabar Group's expanded CSR initiatives, Kant praised the group's "The Hunger Free World" project, aimed at delivering 70,000 daily meals to the needy by fiscal 2025-26.

Highlighting the urgent need for nutritious food, Kant stressed collaboration among government, civil society, and private enterprises. Malabar Group pledges Rs 150 crore towards CSR, surpassing the mandated contribution, showcasing a model for impactful corporate responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)