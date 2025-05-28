Left Menu

Private Sector's Role in Eradicating Hunger: A Call to Action

Amitabh Kant emphasizes the need for private sector involvement to combat hunger in India. He lauds Malabar Group's CSR initiative, distributing 70,000 meals daily. Despite government efforts, nutritious meals remain essential. Malabar pledges Rs 150 crore for CSR in 2025-26, highlighting the importance of collaborative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:25 IST
Amitabh Kant
  • Country:
  • India

The G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, has called on the private sector to play a pivotal role in eradicating hunger in India, underscoring that government efforts alone are insufficient.

Addressing the launch of Malabar Group's expanded CSR initiatives, Kant praised the group's "The Hunger Free World" project, aimed at delivering 70,000 daily meals to the needy by fiscal 2025-26.

Highlighting the urgent need for nutritious food, Kant stressed collaboration among government, civil society, and private enterprises. Malabar Group pledges Rs 150 crore towards CSR, surpassing the mandated contribution, showcasing a model for impactful corporate responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

