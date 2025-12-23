Left Menu

HDFC Bank's Parivartan: A Decade of Transformative CSR Impact

HDFC Bank has invested over Rs 1,068 crore in CSR initiatives for 2024-25, marking a significant decade milestone for its Parivartan program, benefitting millions across India. Aligned with key UN SDGs, their efforts span rural development to healthcare, impacting 112 Aspirational Districts and numerous border villages.

On Tuesday, HDFC Bank announced a significant increase in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending, reaching Rs 1,068.03 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This marks a Rs 123 crore rise compared to the previous year, bringing the bank's cumulative investment in CSR initiatives to Rs 6,176 crore by March 2025.

This financial year also commemorates the 10th anniversary of Parivartan, with HDFC Bank reporting outreach to 10.56 crore individuals across 28 states and 8 Union Territories. Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha emphasized that Parivartan aims to enable people and institutions by fostering inclusive and future-oriented development.

HDFC Bank's CSR projects have made their mark in 102 of the 112 government-identified Aspirational Districts and extended to 298 border villages. Their efforts focus on six core areas: rural development, healthcare, financial literacy, natural resource management, and are aligned with 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting their commitment to sustainable progress.

