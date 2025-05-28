Left Menu

Harvard Returns Historic Enslaved Photographs to South Carolina Museum

Harvard University has returned 175-year-old photographs believed to be the earliest taken of enslaved individuals to the International African American Museum in South Carolina. This action ends a 15-year legal battle initiated by Tamara Lanier, a descendant of the subjects, marking a notable victory for descendants of enslaved people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:52 IST
Harvard Returns Historic Enslaved Photographs to South Carolina Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a milestone settlement, Harvard University has agreed to transfer historic photographs of enslaved individuals to the International African American Museum in South Carolina. These 175-year-old daguerreotypes, considered the earliest images of enslaved people, will find a new home after a prolonged legal battle initiated by descendant Tamara Lanier.

The resolution follows years of litigation by Lanier, who identified the subjects as her ancestors, Renty and his daughter Delia. Accusations of Harvard's exploitation of the images, originally commissioned by Harvard biologist Louis Agassiz, were central to the suit, which also challenged the institution's past profiteering from the daguerreotypes.

This agreement not only returns the images to the state where the subjects were enslaved but also sets a precedent for acknowledging and rectifying historical wrongdoings. While Harvard reached an undisclosed financial settlement and relinquished the photographs, it has yet to publicly acknowledge its connection to slavery, leaving some questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025