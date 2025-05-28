Left Menu

Reviving History: Efforts to Restore Veer Savarkar's Barrister Degree

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to collaborate with UK authorities to reinstate the barrister degree of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The degree was revoked by the British due to his revolutionary activities. Fadnavis emphasizes Savarkar's enduring influence and contributions to India's independence and social equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:59 IST
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed his administration's intention to partner with UK authorities to reinstate Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's barrister degree, rescinded by the British due to revolutionary actions. The announcement came on the eve of Savarkar's 142nd birth anniversary as Fadnavis highlighted the lasting impact of the Hindutva icon's intellect and courage.

Once stripped of his degree after his legal studies were interrupted by his incarceration, Savarkar became an emblem of resilience, redefining historic events and advocating for social equality alongside Dr. B R Ambedkar. The University of Mumbai is preparing a proposal to correct this historical injustice, aiming to restore his accolades posthumously.

Politician Sanjay Raut commended the efforts but urged for broader recognition through the conferment of the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. The call underscores the ongoing reverence and complex legacy of Savarkar, celebrating him not only as a barrister but a visionary nationalist.

