Int2Cruises: Navigating the Indian Cruise Tourism Boom

Int2Cruises has ventured into the Indian market, offering a digital platform for seamless cruise planning. With cruise tourism gaining traction, especially short-haul trips from Mumbai, and interest in long-haul voyages growing among seasoned travellers, the platform aims to simplify booking experiences for Indian travellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Int2Cruises, an online travel platform focused on cruises, announced its entry into the Indian market, providing a comprehensive digital solution for cruise enthusiasts. The platform offers itineraries and real-time pricing from global cruise lines, promising to streamline the fragmented booking process that Indian travellers often face.

With the rising popularity of cruise vacations among Indian families, young explorers, and seasoned travellers, Int2Cruises aims to cater to this growing demand. The platform allows users to compare ships, itineraries, and pricing while offering full-service support, thus making the planning process simple and enjoyable. Short-haul cruises from locations like Mumbai and Singapore are increasingly popular among younger generations who value experiences over logistics.

Meanwhile, long-haul and expedition cruises to places such as Europe and Antarctica attract more experienced Indian travellers. Int2Cruises recognizes the emerging trends of multigenerational travel and adventure-led voyages, striving to become the go-to platform for India's evolving cruise tourism. According to CMO Akansha Agarwal, Int2Cruises offers a user-friendly, expert-backed platform that removes planning stress and enhances the joy of vacationing at sea.

