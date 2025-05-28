Breaking Barriers: Women's Rise in Tech Roles Spurs Diversity Wave

A recent report by TeamLease Digital indicates a notable rise in women's participation in tech roles within non-tech sectors, reaching 14% in 2024. This marks an inspiring change in traditionally male-dominated spaces, revealing gradual improvement in gender parity.

The report, based on data from 13,000 associates, unveiled that women's representation climbed from just 1.90% in 2020 to 14% in 2024. These findings underscore the shifting dynamics in India's tech contractual workforce.

Despite these gains, a closer examination shows women comprise only 3.35% in senior roles, underlining the need for targeted interventions to enhance female leadership. Industry-specific analyses highlighted BFSI as leading in women's representation, showcasing the critical role women play across various sectors.

