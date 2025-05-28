Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Interrogated in Mithi River Desilting Scam

Bollywood actor Dino Morea, along with his brother Santino, faced questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police over a Rs 65 crore scam connected to the desilting of the Mithi River. Officials confirmed that the duo was interrogated for five hours on Wednesday, marking their second visit this week.

The Morea brothers arrived at the EOW office in south Mumbai, where their statements were meticulously recorded. The focus of the probe centers on their alleged involvement in suspect financial transactions with Ketan Kadam, the middleman, and potential links to the scam. Kadam has already been detained alongside another accused, Jai Joshi.

The investigation revealed frequent phone calls between the Morea brothers and Kadam, alongside dubious transactions involving the arrested parties. This case emerged earlier this month when the EOW filed charges against 13 individuals, including civic officials, for allegedly manipulating tenders for dredging equipment rental, favoring specific suppliers.

