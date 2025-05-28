Left Menu

Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Interrogated in Mithi River Desilting Scam

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino were interrogated by Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing regarding a Rs 65 crore scam involving the desilting of the Mithi River. The investigation focuses on their connections with middleman Ketan Kadam and suspicious financial transactions related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:59 IST
Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Interrogated in Mithi River Desilting Scam
Dino Morea
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Dino Morea, along with his brother Santino, faced questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police over a Rs 65 crore scam connected to the desilting of the Mithi River. Officials confirmed that the duo was interrogated for five hours on Wednesday, marking their second visit this week.

The Morea brothers arrived at the EOW office in south Mumbai, where their statements were meticulously recorded. The focus of the probe centers on their alleged involvement in suspect financial transactions with Ketan Kadam, the middleman, and potential links to the scam. Kadam has already been detained alongside another accused, Jai Joshi.

The investigation revealed frequent phone calls between the Morea brothers and Kadam, alongside dubious transactions involving the arrested parties. This case emerged earlier this month when the EOW filed charges against 13 individuals, including civic officials, for allegedly manipulating tenders for dredging equipment rental, favoring specific suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025