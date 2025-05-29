Huma Qureshi Lauds BSF's Role in Operation Sindoor at Jammu Border Event

Actor Huma Qureshi praised the efforts of the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) during a recent cultural ceremony held at the Indo-Pakistan border near Jammu. The event, celebrating Operation Sindoor, highlighted the crucial role played by BSF in maintaining border security.

The cultural program, hosted at Octroi and organized by the tourism department alongside BSF, reinstated the 'Wagah-style' beating retreat ceremony. This ceremony, temporarily paused due to India-Pakistan tensions post-Pahalgam attack in April, resumed last week as a component of the government's border tourism initiative.

Expressing gratitude to border guards, particularly women personnel, Qureshi underscored the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers. She emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's emblematic beauty and unity, urging visitors to witness the region's strength and tranquility.

(With inputs from agencies.)