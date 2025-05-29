Ngugi wa Thiong'o: A Literary Legacy Remembered

Ngugi wa Thiong'o, the renowned Kenyan author whose work spanned decades and tackled themes of colonialism and tyranny, passed away at the age of 87. His death was confirmed by Derek Warker, a publicist for Ngugi's US publisher The New Press, though details remain scarce.

Ngugi's extensive literary career was marked by his dedication to challenging established narratives and languages, demonstrated in works such as "The Wizard of the Crow" and "Decolonising the Mind." He was known as a passionate truth teller, a Nobel literature prize candidate, and an artist who spent much of his life in exile.

Throughout Ngugi's life, he witnessed significant historical events, from British colonization to Kenyan independence and beyond. His storytelling, rich with satire and cultural critique, captured the complexities of his home country. Ngugi's work remains respected worldwide, influencing authors and admirers including former US President Barack Obama.