Left Menu

Aditya Roy Kapur Dazzles with Musical Debut in 'Metro...In Dino'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur showcases his vocal talents in the upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino'. At the recent launch of the movie's track 'Zamaana Lage', music composer Pritam applauded Kapur's musical contributions, heightening anticipation for the soundtrack's ten songs. This film marks the conclusion of Anurag Basu's trilogy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:18 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur Dazzles with Musical Debut in 'Metro...In Dino'
Metro...In Dino team at promotional event (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his work in 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ludo', and 'The Night Manager', is set to reveal a new facet of his talent in 'Metro...In Dino'. At the launch event for the film's soulful track 'Zamaana Lage', music composer Pritam praised Kapur for lending his voice to the film's songs, enhancing the anticipation for its release.

Pritam's accolade comes as Kapur joins the ranks of actors who perform their own songs for films. During the event in Mumbai, the composer remarked on Kapur's impressive vocal performance, further raising expectations for the soundtrack comprising ten tracks.

Expressing his excitement, Kapur shared how special the project is to him, particularly as a fan of the original film. He noted the depth and narrative strength that music adds to storytelling. The track 'Zamaana Lage', sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava, exploring love and complex urban relationships.

'Metro...In Dino' concludes Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema following 'Life in a... Metro' and 'Ludo'. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film and its soundtrack highlight the ongoing creative partnership between composer Pritam and director Anurag Basu, celebrated for their impactful musical narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025