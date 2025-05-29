Aditya Roy Kapur Dazzles with Musical Debut in 'Metro...In Dino'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his work in 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ludo', and 'The Night Manager', is set to reveal a new facet of his talent in 'Metro...In Dino'. At the launch event for the film's soulful track 'Zamaana Lage', music composer Pritam praised Kapur for lending his voice to the film's songs, enhancing the anticipation for its release.

Pritam's accolade comes as Kapur joins the ranks of actors who perform their own songs for films. During the event in Mumbai, the composer remarked on Kapur's impressive vocal performance, further raising expectations for the soundtrack comprising ten tracks.

Expressing his excitement, Kapur shared how special the project is to him, particularly as a fan of the original film. He noted the depth and narrative strength that music adds to storytelling. The track 'Zamaana Lage', sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava, exploring love and complex urban relationships.

'Metro...In Dino' concludes Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema following 'Life in a... Metro' and 'Ludo'. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film and its soundtrack highlight the ongoing creative partnership between composer Pritam and director Anurag Basu, celebrated for their impactful musical narratives.

