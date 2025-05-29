Celebrity Headlines: From Pardons to Power Moves

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced his intention to pardon reality TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley, who faced tax evasion charges. This development comes amidst pleas from the Chrisley family, highlighted by a Fox News interview by Lara Trump.

Legal troubles continue for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as his sex trafficking trial reveals shocking allegations. Witnesses have claimed he engaged in bribery and threats, adding new dimensions to the prosecution's strategy under racketeering laws.

Meanwhile, on the cinematic front, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reunite on screen in 'Karate Kid: Legends', introducing a new generation to martial arts. Actress Anne Hathaway has made waves in sports, joining Red Bull Italy SailGP Team as a co-owner in a groundbreaking deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)