Celebrity Headlines: From Pardons to Power Moves
From President Trump's potential pardon of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to allegations in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, the entertainment world is buzzing. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team up for a martial arts film, and Anne Hathaway enters sports ownership with SailGP. Tencent Music is set to become a major shareholder in SM Entertainment.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced his intention to pardon reality TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley, who faced tax evasion charges. This development comes amidst pleas from the Chrisley family, highlighted by a Fox News interview by Lara Trump.
Legal troubles continue for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as his sex trafficking trial reveals shocking allegations. Witnesses have claimed he engaged in bribery and threats, adding new dimensions to the prosecution's strategy under racketeering laws.
Meanwhile, on the cinematic front, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reunite on screen in 'Karate Kid: Legends', introducing a new generation to martial arts. Actress Anne Hathaway has made waves in sports, joining Red Bull Italy SailGP Team as a co-owner in a groundbreaking deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
