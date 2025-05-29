Left Menu

Gukesh Strikes Back on 19th Birthday Defeating Hikaru Nakamura in Norway Chess

World champion D Gukesh celebrated his 19th birthday by defeating world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura, bouncing back after two losses in the Norway Chess Tournament. Nakamura struggled under time pressure in the third round, allowing Gukesh to move up in the rankings. Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy also featured prominently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:35 IST
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Norway

World chess champion D Gukesh marked his 19th birthday with a comeback victory against world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura during the Norway Chess Tournament. Gukesh, recovering from consecutive losses to Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi, capitalized on time pressure to defeat Nakamura in 42 moves, capturing three points.

In the women's competition, Koneru Humpy emerged as a joint leader alongside Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk after winning against Iranian-Spanish player Sara Khadem. Meanwhile, Ju Wenjun secured a victory over R Vaishali in the Armageddon tie-break, further intensifying the competition on the third day.

Fabiano Caruana took the lead in the open division after defeating Arjun Erigaisi, despite the latter's initial optimism. With classical wins stacking up, Caruana reclaimed his world No. 3 live rating. As the tournament progresses, players remain hopeful, with Gukesh and Humpy standing out in their respective categories.

