Stunt Performer Sues Kevin Costner Over Alleged On-Set Incident
Stunt performer Devyn LaBella has filed a lawsuit against Kevin Costner, alleging she was forced into an unscripted, non-consensual scene while filming 'Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2'. The lawsuit claims the traumatic experience violated industry standards and union contracts, seeking damages and demanding future safety measures.
Devyn LaBella, a stunt performer, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Kevin Costner, accusing him of subjecting her to an unscripted and unauthorized scene while filming 'Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2'. LaBella alleges she was forced into a traumatic situation without proper warning or consent.
The lawsuit states that the scene took place without adherence to industry protocols, contradicting a prior scene where such protocols were followed. LaBella claims Costner repeatedly called for more takes without clarity or preparation, leaving her feeling trapped and traumatized after filming.
Costner's attorney has refuted the claims, asserting that LaBella had previously expressed her willingness to participate. However, LaBella's lawsuit seeks damages and demands measures such as mandatory sexual harassment training and the use of intimacy coordinators in future productions to prevent similar incidents.
