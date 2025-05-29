Mountaineers Unite: Nepal Celebrates International Everest Day with Festivities

Nepal's mountaineering community came together with climbers, guides, and enthusiasts to commemorate International Everest Day, marking the 72nd anniversary of the historic first summit of Mount Everest by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. The event celebrated both the mountaineering spirit and Nepal's integral contribution to this global adventure.

Led by Nepal's minister for culture and tourism, the festivities in Kathmandu included a cultural walk and gathering at the city's old palace. Highlighting the global recognition of Hillary and Norgay's achievement, Ang Tshering from Asian Trekking emphasized Nepal's festive celebration and its importance to the mountaineering world.

As climbers prepared to end the spring season, the government reported that permits were issued to 468 foreign climbers from 57 countries, supported by a similar number of Nepalese guides. Notably, Sherpa guide Kami Rita set a record with his 31st Everest summit. The event underscored Nepal's enduring role as a hub for international mountaineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)