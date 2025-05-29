Left Menu

Mountaineers Unite: Nepal Celebrates International Everest Day with Festivities

Nepal's mountaineering community held a vibrant celebration for International Everest Day, marking the 72nd anniversary of the first Everest summit achieved by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Led by Nepal's minister for culture and tourism, the event celebrated mountaineering, Nepal's global significance, and the conclusion of the spring climbing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

As climbers prepared to end the spring season, the government reported that permits were issued to 468 foreign climbers from 57 countries, supported by a similar number of Nepalese guides. Notably, Sherpa guide Kami Rita set a record with his 31st Everest summit.

Led by Nepal's minister for culture and tourism, the festivities in Kathmandu included a cultural walk and gathering at the city's old palace. Highlighting the global recognition of Hillary and Norgay's achievement, Ang Tshering from Asian Trekking emphasized Nepal's festive celebration and its importance to the mountaineering world.

As climbers prepared to end the spring season, the government reported that permits were issued to 468 foreign climbers from 57 countries, supported by a similar number of Nepalese guides. Notably, Sherpa guide Kami Rita set a record with his 31st Everest summit. The event underscored Nepal's enduring role as a hub for international mountaineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

