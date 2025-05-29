Park Bo Gum Expresses Desire to Visit and Work in India

Park Bo Gum, a celebrated figure among K-drama enthusiasts worldwide, expressed his keen interest in visiting India and connecting with his admirers. Known for his roles in hit series like 'Reply 1988' and 'Love in the Moonlight', Bo Gum's charisma continues to captivate audiences globally.

As he anticipates the release of his next drama, 'Good Boy', on Prime Video, Bo Gum conveyed gratitude to his Indian fans in Hindi, acknowledging their unwavering support. The actor hinted at aspirations of participating in an Indian musical production.

Post completing his mandatory military service, Bo Gum is eager to undertake roles that challenge him and engage his audience. His portrayal of Yoon Dong-ju, a boxer turned police recruit, in 'Good Boy' marks his return to the screen, with rigorous training underscoring his dedication to authenticity.