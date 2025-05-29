Left Menu

Park Bo Gum Expresses Desire to Visit and Work in India

Actor Park Bo Gum, renowned for his K-drama roles, reveals his interest in visiting India and working in Indian productions. His upcoming drama, 'Good Boy', features him as a former boxer turned police officer. Bo Gum is eager to explore diverse storytelling and roles post his military service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:07 IST
Park Bo Gum Expresses Desire to Visit and Work in India
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Park Bo Gum, a celebrated figure among K-drama enthusiasts worldwide, expressed his keen interest in visiting India and connecting with his admirers. Known for his roles in hit series like 'Reply 1988' and 'Love in the Moonlight', Bo Gum's charisma continues to captivate audiences globally.

As he anticipates the release of his next drama, 'Good Boy', on Prime Video, Bo Gum conveyed gratitude to his Indian fans in Hindi, acknowledging their unwavering support. The actor hinted at aspirations of participating in an Indian musical production.

Post completing his mandatory military service, Bo Gum is eager to undertake roles that challenge him and engage his audience. His portrayal of Yoon Dong-ju, a boxer turned police recruit, in 'Good Boy' marks his return to the screen, with rigorous training underscoring his dedication to authenticity.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025