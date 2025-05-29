Sartorial Symphony at Delhi Times Fashion Week: Amity's Fusion of Heritage and Modernity

At the Delhi Times Fashion Week 2025, students from the Amity School of Fashion Technology presented their collection, 'Sartorial Symphony'. This line, characterized by intricate garments, fused traditional Indian textiles with modern Western designs.

The event served as a valuable learning experience, providing students with hands-on exposure to the fashion industry and opportunities to engage with industry leaders. It showcased Amity's emphasis on nurturing talent with a focus on sustainability and cultural awareness.

Amity University, renowned for its global perspective in design education, continues to prepare students for successful careers in fashion through industry-integrated learning and a future-ready curriculum.