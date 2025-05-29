Left Menu

Sartorial Symphony at Delhi Times Fashion Week: Amity's Fusion of Heritage and Modernity

Students from Amity School of Fashion Technology showcased their collection 'Sartorial Symphony' at Delhi Times Fashion Week 2025, blending traditional Indian textiles and Western silhouettes. This event offered real-world runway exposure and industry interaction for students, emphasizing Amity's focus on experiential learning and global fashion education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Delhi Times Fashion Week 2025, students from the Amity School of Fashion Technology presented their collection, 'Sartorial Symphony'. This line, characterized by intricate garments, fused traditional Indian textiles with modern Western designs.

The event served as a valuable learning experience, providing students with hands-on exposure to the fashion industry and opportunities to engage with industry leaders. It showcased Amity's emphasis on nurturing talent with a focus on sustainability and cultural awareness.

Amity University, renowned for its global perspective in design education, continues to prepare students for successful careers in fashion through industry-integrated learning and a future-ready curriculum.

