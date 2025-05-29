Kamal Haasan: Home from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has expressed his deep connection to Kashmir, describing it as part of his home, spanning all the way to Kanyakumari. Despite this connection, he believes now is not the ideal time to make a film in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Haasan commented on the impact of recent events on his film projects, including his latest release, 'Thug Life.' The audio launch promotions for the film were postponed after the attack, as a mark of respect and solidarity, waiting for approval from the government and Army to resume.

Haasan's longstanding history with Kashmir includes shooting films like 'Abhay' and 'Amaran' there. While he remains interested in filming in Kashmir to boost tourism, he emphasizes that such projects should be appropriately timed, respecting the sensitivities of the local situation.

