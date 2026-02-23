Sri Lanka to Expand Jaffna Airport for Boosting Tourism

Sri Lanka is set to expand its Jaffna International Airport, aiming to attract more foreign tourists and enhance services in the northern region, according to officials.

Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilake announced that the expansion will enable the airport to accommodate larger passenger aircrafts, pivotal for boosting the local economy.

The project is already underway, with its completion scheduled for July next year. At present, the airport operates 10 flights weekly from Chennai and Trichy via ATR 72 category planes, serving as a vital link since its establishment by the British in 1947.