Sri Lanka to Expand Jaffna Airport for Boosting Tourism

Sri Lanka plans to expand Jaffna International Airport to boost foreign tourist arrivals and enhance northern regional services. The expansion aims to accommodate larger passenger planes. The project consists of two phases, with completion expected by July next year. Currently, only smaller ATR 72 category flights are operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:59 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is set to expand its Jaffna International Airport, aiming to attract more foreign tourists and enhance services in the northern region, according to officials.

Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilake announced that the expansion will enable the airport to accommodate larger passenger aircrafts, pivotal for boosting the local economy.

The project is already underway, with its completion scheduled for July next year. At present, the airport operates 10 flights weekly from Chennai and Trichy via ATR 72 category planes, serving as a vital link since its establishment by the British in 1947.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

