IHCL Ventures into South Africa's Luxury Wildlife Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced three new luxury wildlife lodges under its Taj brand in the Balule Game Reserve at Kruger National Park, South Africa. This expansion signifies IHCL's entry into the South African luxury wildlife sector.

The new lodges include the 30-key Taj Lion Kings Hilltop Tented Camp, the 6-key Taj Lion Kings Bush Lodge, and the 6-key Taj Lion Kings River Lodge. These accommodations will offer travelers an authentic connection to nature with a focus on sustainable tourism.

"Our expansion into Kruger National Park is about creating responsible and enriching travel experiences. We are thrilled to partner with OM USA LLC to bring this vision to life," said IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal.