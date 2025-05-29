Nepal's Republic Day: A Day of Celebration and Protest

Nepal celebrated its 18th Republic Day on Thursday, marking the milestone with parallel demonstrations both supporting and opposing the federal democratic republic system established in 2008.

The government deployed around 6,000 security personnel to maintain order amid rallies in Kathmandu, where the ruling CPN-UML and pro-monarchists led by Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) converged. Cultural processions and political speeches punctuated the day's events, highlighting the country's ongoing political discourse.

Republic celebrations included formal events attended by key political figures, underscoring Nepal's progression since dismantling the monarchy. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli emphasized national unity and progress achieved since 2008, asserting that the republic belongs to the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)