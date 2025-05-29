Left Menu

Nepal's Republic Day: A Day of Celebration and Protest

Nepal commemorated its 18th Republic Day amidst opposing demonstrations for and against its federal democratic republic system. The government deployed security forces to prevent clashes between political factions. Celebrations and rallies were held nationwide, with major gatherings in Kathmandu featuring ethnic, cultural displays, and peaceful protests advocating monarchy reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal celebrated its 18th Republic Day on Thursday, marking the milestone with parallel demonstrations both supporting and opposing the federal democratic republic system established in 2008.

The government deployed around 6,000 security personnel to maintain order amid rallies in Kathmandu, where the ruling CPN-UML and pro-monarchists led by Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) converged. Cultural processions and political speeches punctuated the day's events, highlighting the country's ongoing political discourse.

Republic celebrations included formal events attended by key political figures, underscoring Nepal's progression since dismantling the monarchy. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli emphasized national unity and progress achieved since 2008, asserting that the republic belongs to the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

