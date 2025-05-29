Left Menu

The Transparency Revolution: Uncovering the Source of Your Milk

Pride of Cows launches a daring campaign highlighting milk's origins, encouraging transparency in dairy. Produced exclusively from their farm, they elevate trust through traceability and quality. The initiative challenges industry norms, empowering consumers to make informed choices about milk, amid prevailing third-party sourced brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pride of Cows has unveiled an innovative campaign that challenges traditional dairy norms by asking consumers a pressing question: ''What's the source of your milk?'' In an era where transparency is paramount, the initiative encourages consumers to scrutinize milk origins, going beyond mere marketing to promote industry openness.

The campaign spotlights Pride of Cows' unique selling point: exclusively farm-produced milk from their Pune location, maintaining flawless control over production and delivering unmatched hygiene and consistency. Executive Director Akshali Shah emphasized the brand's dedication to quality and transparency, fostering trust by revealing the milk's journey from farm to table.

A full-scale 360-degree campaign is being deployed across multiple platforms, aiming to engage consumers via premium print and dynamic digital formats. In a landscape where brands rely on third-party sources, Pride of Cows distinguishes itself with a self-run farm, ensuring purity through an automated, contactless process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

