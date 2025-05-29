Rajasthan Governor Challenges Historical Narratives

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has sparked fresh debate over Indian historical narratives by alleging inaccuracies introduced by early British historians. He specifically questioned the widely accepted story of Jodha Bai's marriage to Mughal emperor Akbar, citing its omission in Akbarnama.

During a program in Udaipur, Bagade claimed that King Bharmal of Amer married a maid's daughter to Akbar, not Jodha Bai. His remarks challenge prevailing historical accounts and films depicting the union, suggesting a broader misunderstanding perpetuated by colonial historiography.

Bagade also challenged the historical portrayal of Maharana Pratap's stance against Akbar, asserting that the Rajput ruler never compromised his self-respect. He affirmed ongoing efforts, like the new National Education Policy, to correct historical narratives and lauded Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as embodiments of patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)