Delhi University's LSR College Highlights Parsi Contributions in 'Virasat' Summer School 2025

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, under Delhi University, launches 'Virasat: Tapestries of Indian Culture', spotlighting the Parsi Zoroastrian community's heritage. The online summer school offers courses on India's cultural diversity, connecting ancient wisdom with contemporary relevance, open to global student participation.

Updated: 29-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:53 IST
The Lady Shri Ram College for Women at Delhi University has unveiled its Summer School 2025, themed "Virasat: Tapestries of Indian Culture", with a special focus on the contributions of the Parsi Zoroastrian community.

Organized by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the program features three certificate courses exploring India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage. Highlighting the Parsi community's significant legacy, the course titled "An Introduction to Zoroastrianism: Continuity and Change" emphasizes their migration, evolving identity, and impact on Indian society.

Other courses include "Bharat Bodha: Ancient Indian Wisdom and its Contemporary Relevance", and "Timeless Lessons – Gita and Psychological Insights". Open to both domestic and international students, these online courses promote experiential learning and cultural engagement, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Registration details have been announced for interested participants.

