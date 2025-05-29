Sacred Rituals: Ayodhya's Temple Consecration Celebrations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has commenced the dispatch of formal invitations for the consecration ceremonies of eight temples, including the Ram Darbar, located on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The ceremonies, set for June 3-5 to align with the Ganga Dussehra festival, were previously announced. However, preparations gain momentum as invitations reach religious figures and saints nationwide.

Signed by senior trust members Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, the invitations urge saints to witness the consecration as delegates. Each temple will see householders as patrons and saints as ceremonial witnesses.

