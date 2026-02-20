Left Menu

Ukrainian Team to Boycott Paralympics Ceremony Over Controversial Slots

The Ukrainian Paralympic team has announced a boycott of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympics. This decision follows the International Paralympic Committee's allocation of 10 combined slots for athletes from Russia and Belarus. Ukraine's Paralympic Committee demands its flag not be used during the event.

Updated: 20-02-2026 14:45 IST
The Ukrainian team has declared it will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics, scheduled for March 6 in Verona. This announcement came after the International Paralympic Committee allocated 10 combined slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes, a decision that has sparked controversy.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine has taken a firm stance, stating their withdrawal from the ceremony highlights their disapproval. They emphasize that neither the Ukrainian Paralympic team nor its national committee will attend the event.

In addition to the boycott, Ukraine's Paralympic Committee has requested that the Ukrainian flag not be displayed at the opening ceremony. This move underscores the nation's strong opposition to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the games.

