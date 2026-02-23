Tripura Central University Holds Long-awaited Convocation Ceremony

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to inaugurate the 14th convocation ceremony of Tripura Central University at Suryamaninagar, West Tripura, on March 8, officials announced on Monday. The event is to be attended by prominent figures including Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with University Chancellor Ahmed Javed and Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Shyamal Das.

The convocation ceremony will honor academic excellence with gold medals awarded to top-performing undergraduate and postgraduate students for the academic years 2024-2025. A total of 145 students from the 2024 batch and 138 from the 2025 batch will receive accolades for their achievements, said Acting Registrar Prof Sameer Kumar Shil.

In addition to recognizing undergraduate accomplishments, the university will confer PhD degrees to 149 deserving candidates. Shil noted that the convocation had not been held for the past two years, thereby delaying the conferment of certificates that have been eagerly anticipated by the student body.

