Left Menu

Tripura Central University Holds Long-awaited Convocation Ceremony

Tripura Central University will host its 14th convocation on March 8, with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurating. Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and other key figures will attend. In addition to awarding gold medals, the ceremony will confer PhD degrees to 149 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:00 IST
Tripura Central University Holds Long-awaited Convocation Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to inaugurate the 14th convocation ceremony of Tripura Central University at Suryamaninagar, West Tripura, on March 8, officials announced on Monday. The event is to be attended by prominent figures including Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with University Chancellor Ahmed Javed and Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Shyamal Das.

The convocation ceremony will honor academic excellence with gold medals awarded to top-performing undergraduate and postgraduate students for the academic years 2024-2025. A total of 145 students from the 2024 batch and 138 from the 2025 batch will receive accolades for their achievements, said Acting Registrar Prof Sameer Kumar Shil.

In addition to recognizing undergraduate accomplishments, the university will confer PhD degrees to 149 deserving candidates. Shil noted that the convocation had not been held for the past two years, thereby delaying the conferment of certificates that have been eagerly anticipated by the student body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026