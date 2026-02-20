Left Menu

Ukrainian Paralympians to Boycott Opening Ceremony Over Russian Inclusion

Ukrainian competitors will boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their national flags. This decision by the International Paralympic Committee has sparked controversy amidst ongoing tensions due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Paralympic team has announced a boycott of the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics, scheduled for March 6 in Verona. The decision comes in protest against the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags.

This development has ignited controversy among the Ukrainian delegation, who express outrage over allowing nations responsible for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine an opportunity for representation at the games. Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi confirmed that while Ukrainian athletes will compete, officials will not partake in the ceremonies.

The IPC has confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Ukraine's Paralympic Committee. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are allotted places in various sports despite being excluded from many international competitions due to the war. A Ukrainian official stated the countries did not go through the proper qualification processes, further escalating tensions.

