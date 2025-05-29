Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Faces Kannada Ban Over Language Remarks

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce warns it will not permit the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in the state unless he apologizes for claiming 'Kannada was born out of Tamil.' His statement has sparked outrage among Kannada groups, demanding an apology by May 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:31 IST
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) declared on Thursday that actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' would not be released in the state unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his contentious comments regarding the Kannada language.

Following discussions with industry stakeholders, KFCC president M Narasimhalu emphasized their attempt to reach Haasan. "Many Kannada groups demand a ban on his movie. After discussions, we concluded he should apologize," stated Narasimhalu. KFCC's former president, Sa Ra Govindu, warned that without an apology, the release will be blocked.

Actor Jayamala advocated for unity among Kannadigas in any language controversy, urging Haasan to apologize. Recent remarks by Haasan claiming "Kannada was born out of Tamil" have provoked backlash. Karnataka's Minister for Kannada Culture also called for a ban if Haasan fails to apologize, raising sentiments across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

