Trailblazing Voyage: Indian Navy Women Conquer Seas

Two Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K, achieved a historic milestone by circumnavigating the globe in a sailing vessel. The duo covered over 25,600 nautical miles in eight months, setting a precedent as the first Indian women to accomplish this feat in 'double-handed' mode.

Welcomed back at Mormugao Port Authority, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the officers, calling them "the country's brave daughters." Their journey, known as 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II,' was an emblem of India's progress and the pivotal role of women in the defense sector, symbolizing determination and strength.

During this inspiring expedition, the officers endured high seas, technical challenges, and diverse oceanic climates, representing India proudly across the world. Their landmark journey demonstrated the spirit and capability of Indian women, fulfilling a personal and national dream with global recognition.

