Left Menu

Bodhi Yatra: Bridging Cultures Through Buddhist Heritage

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is organizing a 'Bodhi Yatra' trip to promote Buddhist heritage and international cultural ties. The event involves 50 delegates from five ASEAN countries exploring significant Buddhist sites in Uttar Pradesh, deepening cultural connections and tourism cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:18 IST
Bodhi Yatra: Bridging Cultures Through Buddhist Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to launch a significant cultural initiative titled 'Bodhi Yatra'. This six-day familiarisation journey, scheduled from June 2 to 7, aims to promote the rich Buddhist heritage of the region.

The initiative will witness participation from 50 delegates across five ASEAN countries—Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Notably, the delegation includes travel agents, social media influencers, and Buddhist monks, reflecting a diverse group keen on exploring cultural connections. This effort falls under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Action Plan (2019–2024).

The Bodhi Yatra will traverse prominent Buddhist sites such as Shravasti, Kapilvastu, and Sarnath, offering delegates an immersive cultural experience. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the initiative's role in fortifying Uttar Pradesh's standing on the global Buddhist tourism circuit, while echoing Lord Buddha's teachings of peace amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025