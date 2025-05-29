Bodhi Yatra: Bridging Cultures Through Buddhist Heritage
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to launch a significant cultural initiative titled 'Bodhi Yatra'. This six-day familiarisation journey, scheduled from June 2 to 7, aims to promote the rich Buddhist heritage of the region.
The initiative will witness participation from 50 delegates across five ASEAN countries—Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Notably, the delegation includes travel agents, social media influencers, and Buddhist monks, reflecting a diverse group keen on exploring cultural connections. This effort falls under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Action Plan (2019–2024).
The Bodhi Yatra will traverse prominent Buddhist sites such as Shravasti, Kapilvastu, and Sarnath, offering delegates an immersive cultural experience. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the initiative's role in fortifying Uttar Pradesh's standing on the global Buddhist tourism circuit, while echoing Lord Buddha's teachings of peace amid global tensions.
