Tourism Resilience Amid Setbacks in Kashmir

The recent Pahalgam terror attack has been described as a significant setback for Jammu and Kashmir's tourism by Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that the industry will recover.

Addressing reporters, the Mirwaiz urged the local community to unite against such challenges, citing past resilience during more turbulent times in the region.

He called on residents, including hoteliers and taxi drivers, to maintain their faith and diligence, while also seeking government assistance to help revitalize the tourism sector.

