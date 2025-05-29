Left Menu

Tourism Resilience Amid Setbacks in Kashmir

The Pahalgam terror attack poses a setback for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remains hopeful for improvement and unity within the community. He appeals to locals to trust in God and work hard to revive the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The recent Pahalgam terror attack has been described as a significant setback for Jammu and Kashmir's tourism by Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that the industry will recover.

Addressing reporters, the Mirwaiz urged the local community to unite against such challenges, citing past resilience during more turbulent times in the region.

He called on residents, including hoteliers and taxi drivers, to maintain their faith and diligence, while also seeking government assistance to help revitalize the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

