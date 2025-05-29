Tourism Resilience Amid Setbacks in Kashmir
The Pahalgam terror attack poses a setback for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remains hopeful for improvement and unity within the community. He appeals to locals to trust in God and work hard to revive the sector.
The recent Pahalgam terror attack has been described as a significant setback for Jammu and Kashmir's tourism by Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that the industry will recover.
Addressing reporters, the Mirwaiz urged the local community to unite against such challenges, citing past resilience during more turbulent times in the region.
He called on residents, including hoteliers and taxi drivers, to maintain their faith and diligence, while also seeking government assistance to help revitalize the tourism sector.
