Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the successful integration of technology within India's three defense branches during Operation Sindoor, projecting it as a future global case study.

While acknowledging the country's past reliance on imported military equipment, Sitharaman emphasized India's shift towards self-reliance, highlighted by domestically-produced ammunitions and indigenously developed missiles.

Operation Sindoor, launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam, exemplifies India's ability to integrate and utilize advanced technology in modern warfare, demonstrating significant strategic prowess that could prompt reevaluation of defense strategies worldwide.

