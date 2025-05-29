Operation Sindoor: A Technological Triumph in Indian Defence
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the success of technology integration in India's defence forces during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing indigenization. Despite some defense imports, India predominantly produces its own equipment. The operation showcased India's defense capabilities, influencing global strategic perspectives, particularly post India-Pakistan clashes.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the successful integration of technology within India's three defense branches during Operation Sindoor, projecting it as a future global case study.
While acknowledging the country's past reliance on imported military equipment, Sitharaman emphasized India's shift towards self-reliance, highlighted by domestically-produced ammunitions and indigenously developed missiles.
Operation Sindoor, launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam, exemplifies India's ability to integrate and utilize advanced technology in modern warfare, demonstrating significant strategic prowess that could prompt reevaluation of defense strategies worldwide.
