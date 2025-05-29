Jenna Ortega's Post-'Wednesday' Challenges: Fame's Double-Edged Sword

In a candid discussion with Harper's Bazaar, as highlighted by Variety, Jenna Ortega reflected on the dramatic shift in her life after the success of her role in the hit show 'Wednesday.' The actress described the experience as both 'intense' and 'scary,' especially for someone naturally introverted.

Despite her extensive background in entertainment from a young age, Ortega's sudden rise to stardom put her in the spotlight's harsh glare. She acknowledged that the fame associated with 'Wednesday' often made her a target for rumors and negative attention on social media.

Discussing the whirlwind of fame, Ortega expressed feeling the double-edged nature of her success. While it allowed her to explore new interests like playing the cello and cultivating a gothic taste, the scrutiny and expectations also posed personal challenges. She conveyed the complexity of balancing her role as a youthful schoolgirl on-screen with her reality as a young woman.

Fans can look forward to watching Ortega reprise her role in the highly anticipated second season of 'Wednesday,' featuring a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga.

(With inputs from agencies.)