Left Menu

Jenna Ortega's Post-'Wednesday' Challenges: Fame's Double-Edged Sword

Actress Jenna Ortega opens up about the intense and overwhelming experience following her breakout role in 'Wednesday.' Despite newfound fame, she faces challenges like increased scrutiny and online rumors. While embracing new interests like the cello, Ortega also navigates the pressures of staying true to herself amidst Hollywood's expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:05 IST
Jenna Ortega's Post-'Wednesday' Challenges: Fame's Double-Edged Sword
Jenna Ortega (Image source: Instagram/ @jennaortega). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid discussion with Harper's Bazaar, as highlighted by Variety, Jenna Ortega reflected on the dramatic shift in her life after the success of her role in the hit show 'Wednesday.' The actress described the experience as both 'intense' and 'scary,' especially for someone naturally introverted.

Despite her extensive background in entertainment from a young age, Ortega's sudden rise to stardom put her in the spotlight's harsh glare. She acknowledged that the fame associated with 'Wednesday' often made her a target for rumors and negative attention on social media.

Discussing the whirlwind of fame, Ortega expressed feeling the double-edged nature of her success. While it allowed her to explore new interests like playing the cello and cultivating a gothic taste, the scrutiny and expectations also posed personal challenges. She conveyed the complexity of balancing her role as a youthful schoolgirl on-screen with her reality as a young woman.

Fans can look forward to watching Ortega reprise her role in the highly anticipated second season of 'Wednesday,' featuring a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025