Tragic Disappearance: Teens Feared Drowned in Ganga

Three teenage boys are feared to have drowned in the Ganga river while bathing at a ghat in Jagdishpur village, as reported by the police on Thursday.

Identified as Vinay Gond, Sandeep Gond, and Wasim, the boys, residents of Sawan Chapra village, left home for tuition classes but stopped at the Ganga ghat under the jurisdiction of Dokati police. They parked their bikes to take a dip, according to Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, Circle Officer of Bairia. Their belongings were left unattended on the riverbank, indicating they entered the water and are now feared drowned.

Local residents who arrived at the scene in the evening informed the police after seeing the boys' unattended items. A search operation was immediately launched, but no bodies have been discovered yet. The boys, aged between 15 and 16, remain missing.