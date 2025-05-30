From Runner-Up to Reigning Champion: Faizan Zaki's Stellar Spelling Triumph

Faizan Zaki nearly squandered his chance to elevate from last year's runner-up to this year's champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee due to a moment of overconfidence. However, he capitalized on a second opportunity, securing his place as the top speller in the English language.

The 13-year-old hailing from Allen, Texas, triumphed on Thursday night by outlasting eight other skilled competitors, despite nearly allowing two of them back into contention after his own careless mistake. His flawless spelling of the final word, 'eclaircissement,' without hesitation, confirmed his victory, leading to a memorable celebration on stage.

This year marks a milestone in the storied competition that began in 1925. Hosted by Scripps, the event saw attendance from dozens of past champions celebrating the centennial. Faizan's journey from loss last year to victory now illustrates the drama and prestige that the Scripps National Spelling Bee continues to hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)