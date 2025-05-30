Breaking Entertainment News: Accusations, Deals, and Losses

In a high-profile case, hip-hop giant Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing new rape accusations amidst an ongoing trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, raising sensational headlines worldwide. A second woman, identified as a former personal assistant, testified that Combs raped her on at least two occasions.

Simultaneously, tech giant Tencent Music is making significant moves in the entertainment industry, set to acquire a major stake in K-pop firm SM Entertainment. The acquisition reflects a continued expansion for Tencent in the global music scene, solidifying its influence across Asian markets.

The literary world mourns the loss of Ngugi wa Thiong'o, a critical voice against colonialism and post-independence government corruption. The Kenyan author, known for his insightful critiques and resilience despite imprisonment and exile, passed away at 87, leaving a transformative impact on African literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)