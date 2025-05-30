Left Menu

A Heartfelt Farewell: Celebrating the Legacy of H S Venkatesha Murthy

H S Venkatesha Murthy, an esteemed Kannada poet and playwright, has passed away at 80. Known for his contributions to Kannada literature across various genres, Murthy also taught at St. Joseph's College in Bengaluru. His works in Bhavageethe and cinema, plus numerous accolades, cement his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:48 IST
Esteemed Kannada poet and playwright H S Venkatesha Murthy, known affectionately as HSV, passed away at a private hospital on Friday due to age-related ailments. Murthy, aged 80, leaves behind four sons, marking the end of a prolific career in Kannada literature.

Murthy, who dedicated over three decades to teaching at St. Joseph's College in Bengaluru, made substantial contributions to literature as an essayist, playwright, novelist, and critic. His poetry, celebrated in Karnataka, often features in the Bhavageethe genre. His works include lyrics for notable films and acclaimed plays.

Murthy's influence on Kannada literature was recognized with numerous awards, including serving as president of the 85th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed condolences, paying tribute to Murthy's enriching contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

