Celebrating the Legacy: Raj Khosla's Centenary Retrospective

The Film Heritage Foundation is set to honor the 100th birth anniversary of renowned writer-filmmaker Raj Khosla with a special one-day retrospective. Titled 'Raj Khosla 100 – Bambai Ka Babu,' the event will take place on May 31 at Mumbai's iconic Regal Cinema. It features a panel discussion highlighting Khosla's remarkable legacy in Indian cinema.

To celebrate, three of Khosla's acclaimed films—'C.I.D.' (1956), 'Bambai Ka Babu' (1960), and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' (1971)—will be screened. The first two films have been meticulously restored in 4K resolution by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, a government initiative.

The panel discussion will feature stalwarts like veteran actor Asha Parekh, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and author Amborish Roychoudhury. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of the Film Heritage Foundation, lauded Khosla as the 'Howard Hawks of Indian cinema' due to his versatile storytelling. The event promises to offer cinephiles a rare glimpse into the restored classics of one of Indian cinema's most diversified directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)