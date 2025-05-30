Left Menu

Unveiling 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf': A Thrilling Prequel Saga

'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf', a gripping prequel to the original series, debuts on Prime Video on August 27. The show explores the origin of Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch, as he transitions from Navy SEALs to CIA Special Operations. Chris Pratt returns to reprise his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:52 IST
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf', a prequel to the acclaimed series, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 27, enthralling viewers with a riveting espionage thriller. The series, co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, delves into the shadowy realm of warfare and its toll on humanity.

The storyline follows Ben Edwards's transformation from his time with the Navy SEALs to his involvement with CIA Special Operations, offering a deeper backstory to the character originally seen in 'The Terminal List'. Fans can expect the first three episodes soon, with weekly releases building to a season finale on September 24.

Returning to the screen, Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, alongside an ensemble cast including Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, and others. The series boasts executive production by Taylor Kitsch and Pratt, with contributions from Hill District Media's Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, ensuring a high-stakes viewing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

