KFCC Halts 'Thug Life' Release Amid Kannada Controversy

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has issued a ban on the release of 'Thug Life,' starring Kamal Haasan, within the state. This decision follows the actor's contentious comment regarding the Kannada language at a promotional event in Chennai, sparking significant backlash.

Sa Ra Govindu, representing the KFCC, confirmed the move during a media briefing in Bengaluru. He stated that the organization is standing alongside the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada groups in their demand that Haasan issue a public apology before the film can be released in Karnataka.

Protests erupted in Karnataka's Belagavi, organized by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, in response to Haasan's claim that "Kannada is born out of Tamil." Criticism also came from Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who highlighted Kannada's historical significance, and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, who questioned the need for such divisive comments.