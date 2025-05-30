Left Menu

KFCC Halts 'Thug Life' Release Amid Kannada Controversy

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has banned the release of 'Thug Life' in the state following Kamal Haasan's controversial remark about the Kannada language. The decision came after protests prompted by Haasan's statement, leading organizations to demand a public apology from the renowned actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:26 IST
KFCC Halts 'Thug Life' Release Amid Kannada Controversy
Actor Kamal Haasan and Thug Life poster (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has issued a ban on the release of 'Thug Life,' starring Kamal Haasan, within the state. This decision follows the actor's contentious comment regarding the Kannada language at a promotional event in Chennai, sparking significant backlash.

Sa Ra Govindu, representing the KFCC, confirmed the move during a media briefing in Bengaluru. He stated that the organization is standing alongside the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada groups in their demand that Haasan issue a public apology before the film can be released in Karnataka.

Protests erupted in Karnataka's Belagavi, organized by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, in response to Haasan's claim that "Kannada is born out of Tamil." Criticism also came from Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who highlighted Kannada's historical significance, and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, who questioned the need for such divisive comments.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025