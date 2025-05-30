Left Menu

Pete Davidson Faces Dark Secrets in 'The Home' Trailer

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions unveil the trailer for 'The Home', featuring Pete Davidson in a chilling journey within a retirement facility. Directed by 'The Purge' creator, James DeMonaco, the film reveals sinister secrets and violent events, promising a blood-soaked, suspenseful finale come July 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:31 IST
Pete Davidson (Photo/YouTube/@RoadsideFlix). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have released the trailer for their upcoming horror thriller 'The Home', showcasing Pete Davidson's unsettling experience in a retirement home. In this film, Davidson plays Max, a young man fulfilling community service at a facility that harbors dark secrets.

The trailer hints at the mysterious fourth floor, where residents demand 'special care'. Max's deeper investigations reveal sinister secrets, alongside scenes of brutal violence. An elderly tenant's warning about the facility sets the tone for the impending horror.

Directed by James DeMonaco, known for 'The Purge', 'The Home' is described as a spine-chilling thriller reminiscent of classic 1970s horror. DeMonaco highlights Davidson's dramatic transformation as Max confronts unsettling residents. Set for a July 25 release by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, the film promises an epic, bloody climax designed to terrify and thrill audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

