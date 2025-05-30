Ryan Phillippe Reflects on Trailblazing Role in 'One Life to Live'

Actor Ryan Phillippe has opened up about his initial apprehensions when he accepted the role of Billy Douglas in the early 1990s on the popular soap opera 'One Life to Live'. Douglas was the first gay teenager character on daytime television, as reported by People magazine.

In a revealing interview, Phillippe expressed how, at a tender age, he battled the fear and societal pressure associated with portraying a gay character at a time marked by fewer representations. Close acquaintances even advised him to decline the role, fearing the potential backlash.

Despite initial fears, Phillippe shared that audience reaction was overwhelmingly positive, earning him admiration from both fans and the LGBTQ+ community. Many viewers, including parents, sent letters acknowledging the significance of his character in connecting with the LGBTQ+ narrative, marking a maturing experience for the actor.