Left Menu

Ryan Phillippe Reflects on Trailblazing Role in 'One Life to Live'

Actor Ryan Phillippe recently discussed his initial fears when he accepted the groundbreaking role of Billy Douglas, the first gay teenager on daytime television, in 'One Life to Live' during the early 1990s. Despite societal pressures, Phillippe found the experience profoundly rewarding and impactful for both himself and viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:03 IST
Ryan Phillippe Reflects on Trailblazing Role in 'One Life to Live'
Ryan Phillippe (Photo/@ryanphillippe). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Ryan Phillippe has opened up about his initial apprehensions when he accepted the role of Billy Douglas in the early 1990s on the popular soap opera 'One Life to Live'. Douglas was the first gay teenager character on daytime television, as reported by People magazine.

In a revealing interview, Phillippe expressed how, at a tender age, he battled the fear and societal pressure associated with portraying a gay character at a time marked by fewer representations. Close acquaintances even advised him to decline the role, fearing the potential backlash.

Despite initial fears, Phillippe shared that audience reaction was overwhelmingly positive, earning him admiration from both fans and the LGBTQ+ community. Many viewers, including parents, sent letters acknowledging the significance of his character in connecting with the LGBTQ+ narrative, marking a maturing experience for the actor.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025