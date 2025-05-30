Left Menu

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Relationship with Ines de Ramon

Actor Brad Pitt discusses his evolving relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, dismissing rumors of their public appearance being a publicity stunt. The couple made their debut at a Formula One event and later appeared at the Venice Film Festival. Pitt shares insights on managing public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST
Brad Pitt Opens Up About Relationship with Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In an unguarded conversation, Hollywood star Brad Pitt delved into the dynamics of his bond with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, clarifying that their public debut was not a mere publicity maneuver. The pair, who started dating in 2022, first appeared together at the British Grand Prix last year.

Addressing the speculation about their presence at the Formula One event being linked to promoting his new film, Pitt refuted the claims, stating, 'Life just evolves. Relationships evolve.' The 61-year-old actor emphasized his intent to lead a life free of meticulous public calculations.

Pitt and de Ramon also marked their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival for the screening of 'Wolfs.' Reflecting on the media scrutiny surrounding his personal life, Pitt acknowledged the perennial annoyance it poses, yet described his personal life as 'fairly contained' and fulfilling amidst the constant spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

