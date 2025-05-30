Clint Eastwood Advocates for Originality in Hollywood's Era of Remakes

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood is urging fellow filmmakers to prioritize originality as he approaches his 95th birthday. In a recent interview published by Austrian newspaper Kurier, the iconic actor and director criticized the film industry for its reliance on remakes and franchises, advocating instead for new, original content.

Eastwood's directorial achievements, including Oscar-winning films like 'Million Dollar Baby', underline his devotion to fresh storytelling. In his conversation with Kurier, he reminisced about Hollywood's golden age, where innovation was at the forefront. He emphasized his enduring commitment to creativity, stating his philosophy: 'do something new or stay at home.'

Despite his advancing age, Eastwood remains active in the industry. He recently released the legal drama 'Juror#2' and is preparing for his next film project. The veteran filmmaker attributes his enduring success to his willingness to embrace new challenges, asserting that age has only enriched his experience and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)