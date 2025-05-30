Left Menu

Revolutionizing Philanthropy: SVP India's Strategic Giving Model

SVP India is transforming philanthropy by combining financial support with strategic involvement, helping NGOs become high-impact organizations. With a network of 750 members, SVP India collaborates directly with NGOs to enhance their capabilities. The model emphasizes volunteerism, pro bono services, and network access, embodying a shift in Indian philanthropy.

Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:25 IST
  • India

As India's philanthropic landscape evolves, Social Venture Partners India (SVP India) is at the forefront of change, fostering a deeper and more strategic way of giving.

SVP India's 750 members merge financial contributions with their time, skills, and networks to empower grassroots NGOs. This approach is attracting more than just ultra-high-net-worth individuals; even professionals and mid-level donors are engaging more actively.

Through their 'engaged philanthropy' model, SVP India's partnerships have enabled NGOs like a Pune-based organization to scale operations and secure critical partnerships, illustrating the transformative power of sector-specific collaboration. This strategic involvement is reshaping how philanthropy is practiced, prioritizing systemic change over conventional charity.

